All High Mountain Passes are Now open, but with the Danger of Icing

"Despite the warnings, more than 80% of the drivers have entered the Stara Planina passages with summer tires in the weekend", said Road Agency Director Doncho Atanasov to bTV.

Due to the snow and fallen trees, the Petrohan and Troyan-Karnare passes were closed over the weekend. The movement through the Troyan Pass was restored on Monday at noon, and in the afternoon "Petrohan" was also opened, but only for cars up to 12 tons.

Heavier trucks should use the bypass route through the Iskar Gorge. Atanassov warned that because of the sharp changes in the temperatures in the high mountainous places there is a possibility of icing on the roads in the passages and therefore the drivers must necessarily have winter tires.