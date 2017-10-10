The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) starts preparations for the local elections in 2019. This was stated by the leader of the left Kornelia Ninova during a meeting of the leadership of the Sofia socialists, reported bTV.

We are expecting the Urban Organization to prepare a strong program for Sofia with proposals for decisions for the citizens of Sofia connected with the transport, Toplofikatsiya Sofia, water concession, overbuilding and Green Sofia, she added.

"By the local elections, we must prepare a completely new law on local self-government and local administration'', she further said.