More than 5 Million French People are Expected to Protest Across the Country

Thousands of government officials will strike across France, with around 130 demonstrations planned in 90 of the country's 96 departments, Mediapool said.

For the first time in a decade, the nine French trade unions, representing public sector employees, have called for strike today against "negative" government employment reforms, the French version of the "Local" website reported.

Protests differ in individual trade unions, the main factor is the government plan to close tens of thousands of jobs in the public sector plus the recent wage freeze, the risk of stopping the payments for hospital and labor reform.

The Teachers 'Union has announced that nearly half of Paris' primary teachers will strike, leading to the closure of dozens of schools, aviation authorities have urged airlines to cancel one third of flights at airports in the country due to expected staff shortages. For the first time since 2009, unions in hospitals have joined the strike call.