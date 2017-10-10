Russian Su-24 Warplane Crashes at Air Base in Syria, Crew Dies

Bulgaria: Russian Su-24 Warplane Crashes at Air Base in Syria, Crew Dies pixabay.com

A Russian Su-24 frontline bomber rolled off the runway on takeoff from Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria on Tuesday, Russian news agencies cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying, adding that the warplane’s crew died in the accident, reported Reuters. 

The crew, bound for a combat mission, failed to eject themselves from the aircraft. Warplanes of this type carry a crew of two pilots.

According to reports from the scene, a technical fault was believed to be behind the accident, the defense ministry was cited as saying.

