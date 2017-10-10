Russian Su-24 Warplane Crashes at Air Base in Syria, Crew Dies
pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A Russian Su-24 frontline bomber rolled off the runway on takeoff from Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria on Tuesday, Russian news agencies cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying, adding that the warplane’s crew died in the accident, reported Reuters.
The crew, bound for a combat mission, failed to eject themselves from the aircraft. Warplanes of this type carry a crew of two pilots.
According to reports from the scene, a technical fault was believed to be behind the accident, the defense ministry was cited as saying.
- » Bomb Threat Call led to the Evacuation of the Court of Justice in Varna
- » Police Bus Carrying Prisoners Catches Fire
- » At Least 12 Rohingya, Mostly Children, Drowned in a Shipwreck
- » At Least 8 Feared Dead After Tunisian Ship Collides with Migrant Boat
- » Seven Killed in Attack in Somalia
- » Fire in Burgas has Burned Uninhabited Buildings Last Night
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)