Another BGN 300 thousand will be provided by the Ministry of Health to the hospitals in Lovech and Vratsa, Minister of Health Nikolay Petrov told journalists, reported bTV.

Emergency assistance has already been paid in the two medical establishments, Minister Petrov assured.

There are other endangered hospitals that could fall into the situation of these two medical establishments, Minister Petrov also said.

Where there are violations for which high debts have accumulated, concrete measures will be taken and possible changes in the management of the hospital, added Minister Petrov.