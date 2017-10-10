Turkish President is on a Working Visit in Serbia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on a two-day official visit to Serbia, reported bTV.

He is in Belgrade with a large delegation composed of 185 businessmen and eight Turkish ministers. Today Erdogan will talk with his colleague Alexandar Vucic.

Focus on the discussions will be economic themes, energy projects and more specifically "Turkish Stream".

Tomorrow Erdogan will visit will meet with Muslims in the town of Novi Pazar in the Sandzak region.

The visit takes place under extraordinary security measures. Erdogan will guard at least 50 bodyguards and 3,000 Serb policemen.

