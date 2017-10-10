NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Fog and Low Clouds in Some Areas in the Morning

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 10, 2017, Tuesday // 10:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Fog and Low Clouds in Some Areas in the Morning pixabay.com

The weather will be mostly sunny today. In the morning, there will be fog and low clouds in some places in the lowlands and valleys.

Clouds will sometimes increase in the afternoon, mainly over the mountainous regions.

There will be light to moderate northwestern wind. Maximum temperatures will vary between 16° and 21°, in Sofia around 17°, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, sunny
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria