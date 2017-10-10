NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Fog and Low Clouds in Some Areas in the Morning
The weather will be mostly sunny today. In the morning, there will be fog and low clouds in some places in the lowlands and valleys.
Clouds will sometimes increase in the afternoon, mainly over the mountainous regions.
There will be light to moderate northwestern wind. Maximum temperatures will vary between 16° and 21°, in Sofia around 17°, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
