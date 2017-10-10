Microsoft Looks at Whether Russians Bought U.S. Ads on Search Engine

Business | October 10, 2017, Tuesday // 10:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Microsoft Looks at Whether Russians Bought U.S. Ads on Search Engine pixabay.com

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it was looking into whether Russians bought U.S. election ads on its Bing search engine or on other Microsoft-owned products and platforms, after rival Google said it had discovered such ads on its products.

“We take reports of misuse of our platform seriously. We are therefore investigating and if inappropriate activity is found, we will take steps to minimize such misuse in the future,” a Microsoft representative said in an email to Reuters.

Source: Reuters

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, bing engine, Microsoft
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria