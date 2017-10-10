GERB MP Anton Todorov Resigned from Parliament

Anton Todorov, MP from GERB, the majority partner in the government, said in a statement to the media on 9th of October, that he was resigning from Parliament. Todorov says the decision was entirely his own, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.

In the statement Todorov says that within the recent ten days, he has been subject to an unprecedented attack from environments that will never forgive him for the revelations he made about the oligarchy, the people who acted behind the scenes and their commanders. “I refer to acting politicians and former employees of the totalitarian services,” he said.

He further explains that despite his instance that he was totally misunderstood, and his words on Nova TV were misinterpreted, despite the public excuses he put forward, the attacks on him not only did not stop, but they even turned against GERB party and its leadership.

In the statement he again apologised to the host of the NOVA TV morning show, Viktor Nikolaev, to all the viewers and Bulgarian media he voluntarily or involuntarily affected with his participation (in the show). He says that media freedom for him is a fundamental value. “I am convinced that without freedom there is no justice, it is the foundation of a democratic society,” Todorv said.

“Because of attempts to turn my reply into a label of the party from which I was elected, its leader and the millions who voted for that party, please accept my resignation as a Member of Parliament,” the statement says.

“To everyone who will use this moral act, I hurry to say that the decision to resign is entirely my own, tailored solely to my own understanding of bearing political responsibility. To all who will hurry to speculate with this decision, I want to say that I will remain with GERB and will continue to work for the development of the party and its policies,” he concluded.