Bulgarian President Honours 15 Bulgarian Scientists with "John Atanasoff" Award

Head of State Rumen Radev will award the 15 presidential honors "John Atanasov" to young Bulgarian scientists in the field of computer science in four categories, reported BGNES.

The ''John Atanasov'' Award of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria has been awarded since 2003 to world-renowned Bulgarian scientists in the field of computer science. Among the high-profile laureates are current leaders in leading research institutes and global companies active in computer science, including cryptology, computer linguistics, robotics, quantum computing.

The official awards ceremony will take place today at 4 pm at the Emblem Hall on Dondukov 2.

