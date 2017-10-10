Bulgarian Foreign Minister Will Take Part in a Meeting of Foreign Ministers From the Visegrad Group

Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva will take part in a meeting of foreign ministers from the Visegrad Group and the countries of the Western Balkans, reported BGNES.

After her visit to Warsaw, Ekaterina Zaharieva will go to Budapest, where the first diplomats of the Visegrad Group, Bulgaria, Romania, Estonia (as Chair of the EU Council), Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina will meet on October 11.

The meeting is organized under the Hungarian presidency of the Visegrad Four, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry announced.

Emphasis in the talks of foreign ministers will be the opportunity to accelerate the process of enlargement of the European Union to the countries of the Western Balkans, whose Euro-Atlantic integration is the leading foreign policy priority of the Bulgarian government and our future presidency of the Council of the EU. The meeting will discuss concrete examples of how the individual accession process of their countries in the region could develop.