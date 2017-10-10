Police Bus Carrying Prisoners Catches Fire

A fire broke out Monday on a police bus that was carrying three prisoners in Thessaloniki. None of the people on board the vehicle was injured, Ekathimerini writes.

The fire is thought to have been caused by a mechanical failure. The prisoners were transferred to another police vehicle.

