Half of the Serbian Population Suffers from Mild Symptoms of Depression

Bulgaria: Half of the Serbian Population Suffers from Mild Symptoms of Depression Source: Pixabay

Mental health problems are the second public health problem of the Serb population after cardiovascular disease, the Danas newspaper reported, the day before the World Health Day on 10 October.

A survey conducted from 1997 to 2007 shows that every second person in Serbia suffers from mild symptoms of depression. With 4.4 percent of women and 2.4 percent of men diagnosed with depression, 55.8 percent of Serbia's citizens complain of anxiety, tension and fatigue.

Data from the Institute of Psychology at the Faculty of Philosophy in Belgrade show that 42 percent of secondary school students feel alarmed. By the number of suicides, Serbia is 13th in the world, and mental illness, depression and abuse of psychoactive substances account for over 90% of the cases, experts say.

