Fire Tornado in Portugal (Video)

October 9, 2017, Monday
Source: YouTube

An extremely rare and unusual natural phenomenon was observed in Portugal, reports RT. 

There was a strong wind in the country, which, in interaction with the fires in the country, formed the phenomenon called "fire tornado".

 

Tags: fire, tornado, Portugal
