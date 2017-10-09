Fire Tornado in Portugal (Video)
An extremely rare and unusual natural phenomenon was observed in Portugal, reports RT.
There was a strong wind in the country, which, in interaction with the fires in the country, formed the phenomenon called "fire tornado".
