Irish Che Guevara Stamp Prompts Protest
An Irish stamp marking the 50th anniversary of the death of Che Guevara has aroused the ire of Cuban-Americans, reported BBC.
The stamp features the iconic image of the Argentine-born revolutionary by Dublin artist Jim Fitzpatrick.
Many considered Guevara a mass murderer who should not be honoured, US-Cuban journalist Ninoska Perez told RTE.
The stamp was approved by the government "as per normal procedures", said the Irish Department of Communications.
Che Guevara played a key role in the Cuban revolution that overthrew the dictator Batista in 1959.
He was the son of a civil engineer with Irish roots, Ernesto Guevara Lynch.
The stamp's first day cover carries a quote from his Mr Guevara Lynch: "In my son's veins flowed the blood of the Irish rebels."
The sedate world of philately has seen of a surprising number of stamp controversies since Sir Rowland Hill introduce the Penny Black in 1840.
- » Half of the Serbian Population Suffers from Mild Symptoms of Depression
- » Fire Tornado in Portugal (Video)
- » At Least 12 Rohingya, Mostly Children, Drowned in a Shipwreck
- » At Least 8 Feared Dead After Tunisian Ship Collides with Migrant Boat
- » Seven Killed in Attack in Somalia
- » Fire in Burgas has Burned Uninhabited Buildings Last Night