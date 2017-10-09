Irish Che Guevara Stamp Prompts Protest

An Irish stamp marking the 50th anniversary of the death of Che Guevara has aroused the ire of Cuban-Americans, reported BBC.

The stamp features the iconic image of the Argentine-born revolutionary by Dublin artist Jim Fitzpatrick.

Many considered Guevara a mass murderer who should not be honoured, US-Cuban journalist Ninoska Perez told RTE.

The stamp was approved by the government "as per normal procedures", said the Irish Department of Communications.

Che Guevara played a key role in the Cuban revolution that overthrew the dictator Batista in 1959.

He was the son of a civil engineer with Irish roots, Ernesto Guevara Lynch.

The stamp's first day cover carries a quote from his Mr Guevara Lynch: "In my son's veins flowed the blood of the Irish rebels."

