Council of Ministers: Fight Against Corruption is Our Priority

The government has taken as its priority the systematic fight against corruption at all levels of government and the adoption of anti-corruption legislation by the end of the year. The draft law on counteracting corruption and for taking away the illegally acquired property of the Council of Ministers was submitted for consideration by the National Assembly and presented at today's meeting of the National Security Advisory Council to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

The Government fully supports the efforts of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria to consolidate the institutional actions in the fight against corruption and will continue to participate actively in this process. Any allegations of a boycott during the National Security Council meeting are speculations.