Large Scale Power Outages in Sofia from Today

CEZ published a full list of addresses in the areas it serves, which will be temporarily interrupted in electricity next week.

The company carries out an ambitious investment program to improve the services for its customers and performs daily activities related to the export or recycling of electrical switchboards, repair of facilities on medium and low voltage electrical networks, customer connection, pruning, transformer stations prevention and others.

Successful implementation of these measures necessitates short-term power outages.

