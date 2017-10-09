After Almost 7 Months of Negotiations, the Netherlands will Finally have a Government
Almost 208 days after the election, four parties reached an agreement to form the new government of the Netherlands, Deutsche Welle reports.
It will include the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (NPSP) of Prime Minister Mark Ruthe, Christian Democratic Appeal, Democrats 66, and Christian Union.
The new coalition will control only 76 of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament. After the talks ended, Prime Minister Rutte told journalists:
"I am really happy. Just on the day the coalition talks would have surpassed the previous government record, we have reached an agreement ... We will share the news with our MPs this afternoon, "FOCUS said.
- » Council of Ministers: Fight Against Corruption is Our Priority
- » Ambassador Rubin Met with Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture
- » Bulgarian President Scheduled a New National Security Council on October 17
- » The Official Website for the Bulgarian EU Presidency will be Operational on 1 December
- » Theresa May Hinted she Might get Rid of Boris Johnson
- » BGN 55m Additional Funds for the Ministry of Interior Will be Included in the Budget 2017