Almost 208 days after the election, four parties reached an agreement to form the new government of the Netherlands, Deutsche Welle reports.

It will include the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (NPSP) of Prime Minister Mark Ruthe, Christian Democratic Appeal, Democrats 66, and Christian Union.

The new coalition will control only 76 of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament. After the talks ended, Prime Minister Rutte told journalists:

"I am really happy. Just on the day the coalition talks would have surpassed the previous government record, we have reached an agreement ... We will share the news with our MPs this afternoon, "FOCUS said.