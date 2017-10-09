At Least 12 Rohingya, Mostly Children, Drowned in a Shipwreck

Bulgaria: At Least 12 Rohingya, Mostly Children, Drowned in a Shipwreck Source: Twitter

At least 12 Muslim ruhingya refugees drowned in a shipwreck as they sailed to Bangladesh, local police reported. They fled the conflict in neighboring Myanmar, Reuters reported.

Last night, their vessel turned over and sunk off the southern shores of Bangladesh, the authorities said. A police spokesman told Reuters that 12 bodies were seized - 10 children, a woman and a man.

Previously, Reuters Photo Reporter announced that he had seen the bodies of four children, two women and a man on the beach. This is not the first such case. On September 28, a vessel with about 80 refugees turned over. Only 17 people survived.

At the beginning of September, 46 bodies were found after the sinking of a vessel in the waters of the narrow strait separating Myanmar and Bangladesh. Among those who died were 19 children, 18 women and nine men. There were more than 100 people on the last night's ship, the France press reported.

