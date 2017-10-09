Ambassador Rubin Met with Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture
Ambassador Rubin met with Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture Rumen Porozhanov.
During the meeting, they discussed topics related to the increase in trade and investment between the U.S. and Bulgaria.
Ambassador Rubin wished success to the upcoming Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
Expect more details.
