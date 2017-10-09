At Least 8 Feared Dead After Tunisian Ship Collides with Migrant Boat

At Least 8 Feared Dead After Tunisian Ship Collides with Migrant Boat

At least eight people are feared to have died after a Tunisian warship collided with a migrant boat heading towards Italy on Monday morning, The Local reported.

Some 70 people were believed to have been on board the boat when the accident happened off the coast of Tunisia, from where there has been a recent increase in the number of migrants attempting the Mediterranean crossing towards Europe after Italy struck a deal in July to limit the flow from war-torn Libya.

Eight people have died and some are still missing but the majority were saved in an operation coordinated by Malta's coastguard alongside colleagues from the Italian island of Lampedusa, according to the latest reports in the Italian press.

 

