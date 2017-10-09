Bulgarian President Scheduled a New National Security Council on October 17

October 9, 2017, Monday
''I scheduled a meeting of the National Security Council  on the same subject on October 17th.''

This is what President Rumen Radev said after the end of the second National Security Advisory Council, called for "necessary legislative measures to counteract corruption", reported BGNES. 

''The reason for the new meeting is the failure of today's council because of the lack of quorum and the absence of key politicians who had previously agreed to participate in it'', he pointed out.

''A breakthrough in the fight against corruption will be when anti-corruption becomes a priority for Bulgarian politicians - only when the topic becomes a priority over their domestic and international commitments'', the president said.

''Corruption is a threat to national security, it crashes confidence in the institutions, hinders the well-being of the Bulgarians'', adds the head of state

Tags: Rumen Radev, national security council. corruption
