American took the Nobel Prize for Economics

The Nobel Prize for Economics for this year was awarded to American economist Richard Thaler for his contribution to the development of the Behavioral Economy, the Swedish Academy of Sciences said, quoted by news agencies.

"Richard Thaler's contribution has built a bridge between economic and psychological analyzes of individual decision-making. His empirical discoveries and theoretical insights have helped create the new and rapidly expanding field of the Behaviorist economy, which has a profound impact on many areas of economic research and politics, "the academy said