The Italian authorities captured the Bulgarian citizen who escaped from the Rebbia prison in Rome on Friday. Immediately afterwards, they brought her back there. According to the media, the Carabinieri recognized her on Sunday evening at Termini Central Station during regular check-ups in the area. The woman wore a wig and black sunglasses so she would not be recognized, wrote "24 hours."

According to the authorities, in the days after the escape the woman wandered around the city. She almost did not sleep and ate in a fast food restaurant.

The Bulgarian woman is known with three different names but she is 32 years old and her real name is Petya Dinkova Bogdanova.

She was wanted by a European arrest warrant and extradited from Germany to Italy for a 4-year sentence for theft and robbery. In the past she always acted with the help of fellow countrymen.

After she was transported to the Rome prison, Rebbia on Friday, she managed to escape by joining a group of visitors.

After re-capturing her on Sunday night, she was once again taken to prison, having certainly spent her first night in a cell. She's going to have to endure the rest of her punishment.

In a statement to the Cronos news agency, the head of the Lazio National Security Federation, Massimo Costantino, expressed satisfaction with the work the police had done.

"Now the prisoner will finally be able to serve her punishment," Constantino said.