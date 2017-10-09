France Would not Recognize Catalonia Independence

France will not recognize Catalonia if the region declares independence. This was confirmed by French Minister of European Affairs Natalie Loazo.

"If independence is declared, it will be unilateral, and we will not admit it. This crisis must be resolved by dialogue at all levels in Spanish politics," she said.



"It would be contrary to the responsibilities of France if Paris makes a hasty decision to recognize Catalonia as an independent state," the minister said.



In her words, if the region declared itself independent, it would mean an automatic exit from the EU.