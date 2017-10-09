The Official Website for the Bulgarian EU Presidency will be Operational on 1 December
The official website of the Bulgarian presidency of the EU Council will be launched on 1 December. This was said by the Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council Lilyana Pavlova at the annual meeting of the National Tourism Council.
According to her, the site is almost ready. She explained that the site will work in four languages. According to her, there will be a reference to the cultural program, the parliamentary dimension of the presidency, the sponsors and the hotels, Focus said.
"The colors of the presidency are blue and yellow," said Minister Liliana Pavlova.
