Seven Killed in Attack in Somalia
Source: Twitter
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Islamist group Ash Shabab fighters attacked a police station in Puntland, a semi-autonomous region, and killed at least 7 people, police said, reports novini.
The attack was committed in the early hours of the day. The extremists took over the police post, and then set up ambush for police officers who came to rescue their attacked colleagues. A police spokesman said three assailants and four civilians were killed in the attack. 13 people were injured.
- » At Least 12 Rohingya, Mostly Children, Drowned in a Shipwreck
- » At Least 8 Feared Dead After Tunisian Ship Collides with Migrant Boat
- » Fire in Burgas has Burned Uninhabited Buildings Last Night
- » Airplane made an Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport
- » Enormous Fire at a Construction Market near Moscow
- » Big Fire Burned Warehouses in Rousse
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)