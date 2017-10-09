Seven Killed in Attack in Somalia

Islamist group Ash Shabab fighters attacked a police station in Puntland, a semi-autonomous region, and killed at least 7 people, police said, reports novini. 

The attack was committed in the early hours of the day. The extremists took over the police post, and then set up ambush for police officers who came to rescue their attacked colleagues. A police spokesman said three assailants and four civilians were killed in the attack. 13 people were injured.

