NSI: In August 2017 the Index of Production in Section 'Construction' is 0.9% More Than in July 2017

According to the preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute, in August 2017 the index of production in section ‘Construction’ calculated on the base of seasonally adjusted data was 0.9% above the level of the previous month.

In August 2017 working day adjusted data showed an increase by 9.0% in the construction production, compared to the same month of 2016.

In August 2017 the construction production, calculated from the seasonally adjusted data, was above the level of the previous month. Index of production of building construction rose by 1.4% and the production of civil engineering - by 0.2%.

On an annual basis in August 2017, the increase of production in construction, calculated from working day adjusted data, was determined from the positive rate in the building construction, where the growth was by 16.9% and the civil engineering - by 0.1%