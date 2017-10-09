Fire in Burgas has Burned Uninhabited Buildings Last Night

The buildings of the former management of the sanatorium complex "Mineral Baths" were completely burnt, and the abandoned buildings were destroyed last night in a fire, according to locals they were inhabited by homeless people, fortunately there were no victims in the fire.

The fire broke out shortly after 8pm last night. According to residents, who have spent almost the entire night outside, the situation was disastrous. According to locals Alexandra and Velizar, the people who inhabited the buildings were homeless and they personally knew them. Many residents, however, are categorical that the fire is deliberate but not caused by the homeless people.

