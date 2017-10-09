Bulgarian Ivaylo Stefanov Became the Oldest Active Volleyball Player in the World
Ivaylo Stefanov entered the game for CSKA in the victory over Teteven with 3:0 (19, 19, 21) in a round of the new season in the Bulgarian volleyball Super League and is officially the oldest active volleyball player in a team of elite division in the world, reports Sportal.
Until last year 44-year-old Stefanov was second in this ranking after Samuel Papi, but the Italian ended his career. And the Bulgarian continued and started his 27th season - playing as a player-coach of the Reds.
In his career Stefanov has a world title for youngsters from Cairo'91, he was champion of Turkey (with Archelik) and Austria (Donasukraft) as well as of Bulgaria with his native Levski and current CSKA.
- » Rafael Nadal Triumphed in Bejing
- » Bulgarian Most Famous Tennis Player Drops to 9th Place in the World Rankings
- » Grigor Dimitrov gave a Good Fight but Lost Against Current Number 1 Nadal
- » Goal from the Locker Room Stopped Bulgaria Against France
- » Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov will Meet Rafael Nadal in Beijing SFs
- » A 42-year-old Gymnast will Fight for the 12th Medal at the World Cup