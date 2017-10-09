Bulgarian Ivaylo Stefanov Became the Oldest Active Volleyball Player in the World

Ivaylo Stefanov entered the game for CSKA in the victory over Teteven with 3:0 (19, 19, 21) in a round of the new season in the Bulgarian volleyball Super League and is officially the oldest active volleyball player in a team of elite division in the world, reports Sportal.

Until last year 44-year-old Stefanov was second in this ranking after Samuel Papi, but the Italian ended his career. And the Bulgarian continued and started his 27th season - playing as a player-coach of the Reds.

In his career Stefanov has a world title for youngsters from Cairo'91, he was champion of Turkey (with Archelik) and Austria (Donasukraft) as well as of Bulgaria with his native Levski and current CSKA.