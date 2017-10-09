Airplane made an Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport

An aircraft has landed in extraordinary circumstances at Sofia Airport last night, BNT reported.

Around 19:00, the airport authorities received a signal that an airplane that had left Newcastle for Larnaca had to land in emergency. It turned out that the second pilot was sick during the flight, and this required extraordinary measures. The airport staff reacted immediately and managed to ensure the airplane's landing without any problems. All passengers are accommodated in a hotel and will remain there until they fly back.