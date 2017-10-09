Airplane made an Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport

Society » INCIDENTS | October 9, 2017, Monday // 12:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Airplane made an Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport Archive

An aircraft has landed in extraordinary circumstances at Sofia Airport last night, BNT reported.

Around 19:00, the airport authorities received a signal that an airplane that had left Newcastle for Larnaca had to land in emergency. It turned out that the second pilot was sick during the flight, and this required extraordinary measures. The airport staff reacted immediately and managed to ensure the airplane's landing without any problems. All passengers are accommodated in a hotel and will remain there until they fly back.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: airplane, emergency landing, Sofia Airport
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria