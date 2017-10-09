High-mountain Passes are Still Closed Because of the Snow

High-mountain Passes are Still Closed Because of the Snow

Some of the high-mountain passes are still closed because of the wet snow falling on Saturday, BNT reported.

Teams of road maintenance companies still clear the Petrohan Pass. The District Road Administration in Montana does not commit to a exact time when it will be open. Until the restoration of the traffic through the Petrohan Pass, the bypass route is through the Iskar Gorge.

Cleaning of the Troyan passage, which is expected to be open today, continues. The snowfall and fallen trees, stopped the movement on another passage - the one on the road Shipkovo - Ribaritsa.

About 4-5 centimeters is the snow cover, which forms on Shipka peak. The passageway is clean and sandy.

mountain passes, closed, snowfall
