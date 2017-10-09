8 Migrant Smugglers were Arrested in Greece

Eight migrant smugglers, including six Bulgarians were detained in Greece, BNT reported.

The police operation took place in the northeastern part of Greece during the weekend. Apart from the Bulgarians, a Syrian and a Pakistani were arrested.

Traffickers have managed to illegally transport 49 people across the border between Greece and Turkey. In one case, two Bulgarians hid 17 Syrians in a tourist bus.

