Change of Traffic in Sofia due to Film Shooting

Temporary organization of the movement was introduced in Sofia for filming a movie, said the press center of Sofia Municipality announced.

It is forbidden to stay and park vehicles, except for the cars of the shooting team and outside the paid parking places from 07.00 to 19.00 today on Positano Str., Between "Gen. Skobelev "and Osogovo Street; as well as from 7.00 to 19.00 on 10 October at bl. 5, Zone B-18.