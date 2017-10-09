BGN 55 Million Extra will Receive the Ministry of Internal Affairs Next Year

BGN 55 million additional funding in the MoI system will be in the budget for next year, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said in the morning block of BTV.

"We will discuss with Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov and Interior Minister Valentin Radev a differentiated increase that will actually affect the police in a way that they can truly feel it," he said.

A total of more than BGN 700 million is provided for the budget-financed sectors. Goranov explained that almost all sectors that are financed by the budget will receive an increase.

He said there is calm in society, and consumption is growing. "According to the latest data of the national statistics, we have a fourth growth rate in Europe - 3.9%, which is also felt by the money we spend and the income growth, which has been almost double-digit in recent months," Goranov told btv.