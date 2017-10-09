Protest in Front of the Court of Justice Demanding the Resignation of the Chief Prosecutor
October 9, 2017, Monday
Around 50 people gathered in protest at the Court of Justice for the resignation of Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov, reports Darik.
According to protesters, Tsatsarov has blocked attempts for real judicial reform and has ruined public confidence in the prosecutor's office.
The group of people asked why during his term there was no charge of high-level corruption and threatened to make the protest an endless one if their demand was not met. The protest does not block the movement and the traffic around the area is normal.
