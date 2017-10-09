Rafael Nadal Triumphed in Bejing

Rafael Nadal defeated Nick Kyrgios with 6-2, 6-1 in the Beijing final and won the sixth title for the season, as well as the 75th trophy in his career. The Spaniard showed his typical game, characterized by a lot of movement on the court, dynamics and variety. The Australian did not manage to be a proper opposition to the Matador and lost.

So Raffa Nadal picked up the title in Beijing and again demonstrated that it is almost impossible to be defeated at the moment.