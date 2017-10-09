Blade Runner 2049 Headed the American Box Office

Source: Twitter

The long-awaited sequel to the classic Blade Runner headed the North American box office 35 years after the original film from 1982, reports bgnes.

Although it managed to get to the top spot on his debut weekend, the science fiction film starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling did not perform that well in respect to revenues - just USD 31.5 million.

The film tells about the new "blade runner" (Gosling) in the Los Angeles police, whose task is to kill bioengineered androids called "replicants". Finding a secret that threatens the whole of society, Gosling takes on the search for the Ford character, a former android hunter who disappeared 30 years ago. Despite its disappointing debut weekend, the film does not have much competition for the first place. In the second position, with significantly less revenues, is the "Mountain between us" with 10.1 million dollars. 

Tags: Blade Runner 2049, box office, sci-fi film, classic, sequel
