Bulgarian Most Famous Tennis Player Drops to 9th Place in the World Rankings
Sports | October 9, 2017, Monday // 10:43| Views: | Comments: 0
archive
Following his loss to Rafael Nadal on Saturday at the tennis tournament in Beijing, Bulgaria’s top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov is don to the ninth place in the world rankings, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
This week Dimitrov is playing in the tournament from Masters series in Shanghai where he is 8th seeded and will join the race at the second round.
