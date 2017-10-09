Bulgarian Most Famous Tennis Player Drops to 9th Place in the World Rankings

Sports | October 9, 2017, Monday // 10:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Most Famous Tennis Player Drops to 9th Place in the World Rankings archive

Following his loss to Rafael Nadal on Saturday at the tennis tournament in Beijing, Bulgaria’s top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov is don to the ninth place in the world rankings, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

This week Dimitrov is playing in the tournament from Masters series in Shanghai where he is 8th seeded and will join the race at the second round.

 

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rafael Nadal, World ranking, tennis, Grigor Dimitrov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria