Theresa May Hinted she Might get Rid of Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Theresa May hinted she might get rid of Foreign Minister Boris Johnson. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Theresa May said she is not running away from the challenges, and that it's her job to provide the best people in the office.

"Johnson declared loyalty to May, but some close associates of the prime minister accuse him of undermining her position with constant statements about his vision of Brexit, the agency recalled.

"It has never been my style to hide from the challenges and I will not do it now, says Theresa May in the Sunday Times interview in response to a question about her plans for Boris Johnson, who sets out his views on Brexit, she also said that her business is to ensure that the best people are in her office, the best minds in the party.

