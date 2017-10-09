BGN 55m Additional Funds for the Ministry of Interior Will be Included in the Budget 2017
BGN 55 million additional funds for the Ministry of Interior will be included in the budget for next year. This was announced by the Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov on bTV this morning.
"We will discuss with Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov and Interior Minister Valentin Radev a differentiated increase in the salaries that will actually affect the police so that they can feel it more sensitively," he said.
A total of more than BGN 700 million will be provided for the budget-financed sectors.
Almost all sectors financed by the budget will receive an increase, the minister further explained.
The Finance Minister assured that the budget for next year will be ready by October 30th.
