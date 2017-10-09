BGN 55m Additional Funds for the Ministry of Interior Will be Included in the Budget 2017

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 9, 2017, Monday // 10:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: BGN 55m Additional Funds for the Ministry of Interior Will be Included in the Budget 2017 archive

BGN 55 million additional funds for the Ministry of Interior will be included in the budget for next year. This was announced by the Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov on bTV this morning.

"We will discuss with Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov and Interior Minister Valentin Radev a differentiated increase in the salaries that will actually affect the police  so that they can feel it more sensitively," he said.

A total of more than BGN 700 million will be provided for the budget-financed sectors.

Almost all sectors financed by the budget will receive an increase, the minister further explained.

The Finance Minister assured that the budget for next year will be ready by October 30th.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, salaries, additional funds, budget, Krasimir Karakachanov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria