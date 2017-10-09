Kim Jong-Un's Sister got a High Profile Party Position

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-Un, has selected his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, for a high-ranking post in the political office of the only party in the state, the World Agencies have reported.

At a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Korean Workers' Party in Pyongyang, Kim Yo Jong, along with three other functionaries, was appointed a Politburo's "deputy member", state media reported. The Politburo is the decision-making body being headed by the North Korean leader, the France press says.