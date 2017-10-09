Trump is Setting up the Country for World War III

World | October 9, 2017, Monday // 10:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Trump is Setting up the Country for World War III pixabay.com

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said that President Trump’s threats to other countries could put the U.S. “on the path to World War III.”, The Hill reports.

Corker told The New York Times Sunday that Trump was treating the presidency like “a reality show” and acts “like he’s doing ‘The Apprentice’ or something.”

“He concerns me,” Corker told The Times. “He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation.”
Corker’s comments come after Trump attacked the senator in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said 'NO' and he dropped out (said he could not win without.....my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!” Trump tweeted.

“…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run!” Trump added.

“It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning,” Corker fired back in a tweet earlier Sunday.

Corker disputed Trump’s account to The Times, saying that Trump had asked him to run and promised to endorse him if he did.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, Unated States, World War III
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria