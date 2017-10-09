Enormous Fire at a Construction Market near Moscow

Society » INCIDENTS | October 9, 2017, Monday // 10:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Enormous Fire at a Construction Market near Moscow Source: Twitter

Huge fire at a construction market near Moscow, there is no evidence of casualties and injuries, Russian media reported on Sunday.

The fire encompassed 3,000 square meters of land, three specially equipped helicopters and more than a hundred firefighters were displaced, according to Moscow's emergency management.

According to the eyewitnesses, the element has covered a larger territory. Witnesses report blasts, the cause of the fire is not yet known. It is suggested that the fire has left the ground floor, where it has spread into the underground car park, where explosions from burning cars are heard.

In some places the fire reached the roof and a pile of thick smoke rised above the building. Large congestion has been formed on the ring road where the shopping center is located. In addition to helicopters, eight gas-protection units have been activated. Small outbreaks are still burning throughout the complex

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: huge, fire, Moscow, construction center
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria