Enormous Fire at a Construction Market near Moscow

Huge fire at a construction market near Moscow, there is no evidence of casualties and injuries, Russian media reported on Sunday.

The fire encompassed 3,000 square meters of land, three specially equipped helicopters and more than a hundred firefighters were displaced, according to Moscow's emergency management.

According to the eyewitnesses, the element has covered a larger territory. Witnesses report blasts, the cause of the fire is not yet known. It is suggested that the fire has left the ground floor, where it has spread into the underground car park, where explosions from burning cars are heard.

In some places the fire reached the roof and a pile of thick smoke rised above the building. Large congestion has been formed on the ring road where the shopping center is located. In addition to helicopters, eight gas-protection units have been activated. Small outbreaks are still burning throughout the complex