Turkish Military have Entered Syria

World | October 9, 2017, Monday // 10:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkish Military have Entered Syria Source: Twitter

Turkish military forces have entered the border province Idlib of Syria day after Ankara announced that there will be deployment of rebel-backed fighters who will try to support the agreement to reduce the fighting in northwestern Syria, reports Mediapool. 

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the action was coordinated with Russia and Iran, and if Ankara fails to take action, the bombs of the terrorists will fall in Turkish cities. Erdogan said Turkey is implementing the agreement he has negotiated with Russia and Iran on reducing violence in the northern Syrian province of Idlib in co-operation with the Syrian army rebels.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Syria, military
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria