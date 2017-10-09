Turkish Military have Entered Syria

Turkish military forces have entered the border province Idlib of Syria day after Ankara announced that there will be deployment of rebel-backed fighters who will try to support the agreement to reduce the fighting in northwestern Syria, reports Mediapool.

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the action was coordinated with Russia and Iran, and if Ankara fails to take action, the bombs of the terrorists will fall in Turkish cities. Erdogan said Turkey is implementing the agreement he has negotiated with Russia and Iran on reducing violence in the northern Syrian province of Idlib in co-operation with the Syrian army rebels.