Hurricane Nate is Now Weaker and Classified as Tropical Depression

Source: Twitter

The power of hurricane Nate has fallen and now is tropical depression after causing floods and heavy rainfall in the southeastern part of the United States, reports Mediapool. 

The storm has twice reached the American shores as a hurricane - in the states of Louisiana and Mississippi, and is currently over the state of Alabama. The storm killed over 25 people in Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Honduras, causing landslides, floods, destroying bridges and homes.

About 400,000 people in Costa Rica are still without running water. In the United States there is no evidence of casualties or injuries due to the hurricane.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the island state of Antigua and Barbuda, which was seriously injured by Hurricane Irma in September. He said the international community should do more to help the Caribbean countries hit by hurricanes. "There is increased intensity and increased incidence of hurricanes. The destruction is bigger. The origin is clear - we are facing the consequences of climate change, "Guterres said.

