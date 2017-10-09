It will be mostly sunny across the country today with temporary increase in clouds, rain is unlikely.

This is the weather forecast as reported to FOCUS News Agency by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.



It will be windy, with moderate west-northwest wind that will die down by the end of the day. Maximum temperatures will range between 13°C and 18°C, in Sofia about 14°C.



The Black Sea Coast will be significantly cloudy. There will be moderate to strong northwest wind which will be dropping during the day. Maximum air temperatures will reach 15°C -17°, while sea water temperature is 18°C -19°C.



A strong northwest wind will blow in the mountains but will gradually decrease during the day. There will be broken, mostly significant, clouds with slim chances of rain. Maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 9°C, at 2,000 m - about 2°C.



The atmospheric pressure in the morning was slightly lower than the average for the month. During the day it will rise and at the end of the day it will be higher than the average.