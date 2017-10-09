Spain No Longer Wants Hristo Stoichkov to Serve as Honorary Consul of Bulgaria in Barcelona

The Kingdom of Spain has given a clear sign that no longer wants Hristo Stoichkov to serve as honorary consul of Bulgaria in Barcelona. This was stated by a Spanish diplomatic source, citing an official note sent by the Spanish Embassy in Sofia to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Former Barcelona striker Hristo Stoichkov has attacked the Spanish government and vice president Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría for the way in which they dealt with Catalonia's independence referendum.

Later, he attacked Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "Her grandfather, a Franquista. She's a Franquista, too. And her son. Is it here that demands the thing we have to do? Please, resign now. 

"You cannot order the police to hit innocent people. The Spanish government, you are a complete disgrace. For that reason you will be where you belong to be, separated from the world'', he also added.

 

 

