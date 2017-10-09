Bulgarian Foreign Minister on Warsaw Visit

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva will join today a meeting in Warsaw of the foreign ministers in the Bucharest B 9 format which includes NATO member states from Alliance’s Eastern Flank: Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovaia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

So far, two B-9 meetings have been held. The first is at the level of Heads of State and Government in November 2015, and then at the level of foreign ministers in November 2016, reported BGNES.

The participants coordinate positions for more effective participation in NATO and EU decision-making.

Also discussed is preparation for the NATO summit in 2018 and a range of security challenges, including the EU Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP).

The relations between Bulgaria and Poland are based on shared European values and have their deep historical traditions. Both sides maintain an active and fruitful dialogue at all levels. From 4 to 6 October 2017, a visit by President Rumen Radev to Warsaw was held, and  earlier - on 20 September 2017, Polish Prime Minister Beata Maria Szydło was on an official visit to Bulgaria on invitation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

