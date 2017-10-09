А Police Operation of TISPOL Will Begin Today in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: А Police Operation of TISPOL Will Begin Today in Bulgaria

From October 15 to October, enhanced control over trucks and buses will be carried out on the territory of Bulgaria and all EU Member States, reported BGNES.

The inspections, part of a TISPOL operation - the European network of the traffic police services - will also include employees of the Automobile Administration Executive Agency.

The main causes of accidents involving trucks and buses are failure to observe drivers' rest time, speeding, alcohol and drug use, unsafe cargo transport and vehicle overload.

The inspections will include also criminal and economic police officers. They will monitor for illegal migrants, possess and transfer drugs and drugs, and transport stolen goods as well as transport goods other than those mentioned in the cargo documents.

